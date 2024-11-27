Journalist Vince Beiser writes about the resources that will shape the future in new book "Power Metal"

In the new book “Power Metal: The Race for the Resources That Will Shape the Future,” award winning journalist Vince Beiser chronicles the destructive side effects that the global hunt for critical metals has on our so-called clean energy transition.

From environmental damage to political upheaval to murder he exposes how rivers are being poisoned and rainforests bulldozed to acquire the resources needed to power our wind turbines and build our smartphones. As Beiser writes; “Our future depends on the literal sense on metal, we need a lot of it to stave off climate change the most dangerous threat of all.”