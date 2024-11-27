© 2024
The Roundtable

Journalist Vince Beiser writes about the resources that will shape the future in new book "Power Metal"

By Joe Donahue
Published November 27, 2024 at 11:35 AM EST

In the new book “Power Metal: The Race for the Resources That Will Shape the Future,” award winning journalist Vince Beiser chronicles the destructive side effects that the global hunt for critical metals has on our so-called clean energy transition.

From environmental damage to political upheaval to murder he exposes how rivers are being poisoned and rainforests bulldozed to acquire the resources needed to power our wind turbines and build our smartphones. As Beiser writes; “Our future depends on the literal sense on metal, we need a lot of it to stave off climate change the most dangerous threat of all.”

Joe Donahue
Joe Donahue

Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
