© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

A Look into the World of Ivy League Football in the book "The Ancient Eight: College Football’s Ivy League and the Game They Play Today” by John Feinstein

By Joe Donahue
Published November 25, 2024 at 11:35 AM EST

The history of the Ivy League dates back to the 1869 when Princeton played the first college football game against Rutgers. “The Ancient Eight” the new book by John Feinstein explores Ivy League football today.

To play in the NFL one must maintain the highest academic standards and be a great football player. The rivalries are as intense as are the strict rules but there is also a genuine purity in the Ivy League which is something John explores in the new book “The Ancient Eight: College Football’s Ivy League and the Game They Play Today.”

Recorded on 11/18/24.

Tags
The Roundtable ivy leaguefootballJohn Feinstein
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More