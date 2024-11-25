A Look into the World of Ivy League Football in the book "The Ancient Eight: College Football’s Ivy League and the Game They Play Today” by John Feinstein

The history of the Ivy League dates back to the 1869 when Princeton played the first college football game against Rutgers. “The Ancient Eight” the new book by John Feinstein explores Ivy League football today.

To play in the NFL one must maintain the highest academic standards and be a great football player. The rivalries are as intense as are the strict rules but there is also a genuine purity in the Ivy League which is something John explores in the new book “The Ancient Eight: College Football’s Ivy League and the Game They Play Today.”

Recorded on 11/18/24.