© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Connie Chung on legacy, humor, and her career

By Joe Donahue
Published November 22, 2024 at 10:04 AM EST
Book Cover for "Connie: A Memoir" by Connie Chung
Grand Central Publishing

Iconic broadcaster Connie Chung was a trailblazer in the world of journalism having worked for CBS, NBC, ABC, CNN, MSNBC. She started at CBS, covering the McGovern campaign and there when the Watergate scandal broke. After years in DC, Los Angeles and NBC in New York, her career reached new heights when she became the first woman to co-anchor the CBS Evening News and the first Asian American to anchor a major network program.

But her journey wasn’t without its challenges, from facing sexual harassment to dealing with what she describes as the "big shot-itis" of many male anchors. In her new memoir, "Connie," she reflects on how, years later, she came to realize the true impact of her pioneering legacy.

Tags
The Roundtable broadcasterbroadcast journalismjournalistconnie chungmemoir
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More