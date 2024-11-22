Connie Chung on legacy, humor, and her career

Iconic broadcaster Connie Chung was a trailblazer in the world of journalism having worked for CBS, NBC, ABC, CNN, MSNBC. She started at CBS, covering the McGovern campaign and there when the Watergate scandal broke. After years in DC, Los Angeles and NBC in New York, her career reached new heights when she became the first woman to co-anchor the CBS Evening News and the first Asian American to anchor a major network program.

But her journey wasn’t without its challenges, from facing sexual harassment to dealing with what she describes as the "big shot-itis" of many male anchors. In her new memoir, "Connie," she reflects on how, years later, she came to realize the true impact of her pioneering legacy.