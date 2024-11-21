© 2024
The Roundtable

Anna Motz's "If Love Could Kill: The Myths And Truths Of Women Who Commit Violence"

By Joe Donahue
Published November 21, 2024 at 11:33 AM EST

The book, “If Love Could Kill: The Myths And Truth Of Women Who Commit Violence,” Anna Motz is an acclaimed forensic psychotherapist who looks at women who commit extreme acts of violence and cruelty, at the underlying oppression, and abuse often at the heart of these crimes.

Women can be murderers and child abusers they can commit acts of extreme and sadistic brutalities. Those that do are outcasts from society and from womanhood itself. They are seen as monsters and angels of death that must be kept at a safe distance.

Anna Motz explores in depth the shockingly under examined psychological underpinnings of female violence. Far from the heartless and inhumane monsters we might believe them to be. These women are often victims of a culture of violence and emotional trauma.

Encore airing.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
