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Journalist Vince Beiser writes about the resources that will shape the future in new book "Power Metal"In the new book “Power Metal: The Race for the Resources That Will Shape the Future,” award winning journalist Vince Beiser chronicles the destructive side effects that the global hunt for critical metals has on our so-called clean energy transition.
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The Clark Art Institute's exhibition "Claude & François-Xavier Lalanne: Nature Transformed" is the first American museum exhibition of the French artists'…
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SculptureNow’s 2017 outdoor exhibition at The Mount in Lenox, MA is entitled, Nexus. It is on view through October 31st. SculptureNow offers free guided…
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It has been called “the great destroyer” and “the evil.” The Pentagon refers to it as “the pervasive menace.” It destroys cars, fells bridges, sinks…
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After a series of copper thefts along New York City’s subway lines, U.S. Senator Charles Schumer vows to push new legislation that would crackdown on the…