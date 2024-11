On November 30 at 7:30pm, hip-hop originators "The Last Poets" will be coming to the Woodstock Playhouse to play alongside STRAFE, multicultural reggae band ReBelle, and SYNACURE at the Rebel Soul Music Fair!

The event is organized by Indie record label Ziq Street.

The show will be a special celebration of music that liberates and unifies, featuring artists handpicked by Ziq Street founder Bryan Lurie who joins us this morning.