    Rebel Soul Music Fair 2024
    Joe Donahue
    On November 30 at 7:30pm, hip-hop originators "The Last Poets" will be coming to the Woodstock Playhouse to play alongside STRAFE, multicultural reggae band ReBelle, and SYNACURE at the Rebel Soul Music Fair!