Aisha Jackson in "The Notebook" on Broadway through 12/15

“The Notebook” is a 3x Tony nominated musical based on the bestselling novel written by Nicolas Sparks. The story follows Allie and Noah who are from different worlds yet share a lifetime of love despite forces trying to pull them apart, the story portrays the enduring power of love.

Broadway actress Aisha Jackson has recently taken on the role of Middle Allie in The Notebook at the Schoenfeld Theatre in New York City.

Jackson’s previous Broadway and off-Broadway credits include work in “Frozen,” “Once Upon A One More Time,” “Paradise Square,” “Waitress,” “Invisible Thread,” and “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.”

She will be preforming as Middle Allie through the final performance of “The Notebook” on Broadway on December 15.

“The Notebook” is directed by Michael Grief and Schele Williams, features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, with book by Bekah Brunstetter, and choreography by Katie Spelman.