© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Aisha Jackson in "The Notebook" on Broadway through 12/15

By Madeleine Reynolds
Published November 7, 2024 at 11:35 AM EST
Photo: Julieta Cervantes
Aisha Jackson as Middle Allie.

“The Notebook” is a 3x Tony nominated musical based on the bestselling novel written by Nicolas Sparks. The story follows Allie and Noah who are from different worlds yet share a lifetime of love despite forces trying to pull them apart, the story portrays the enduring power of love.

Broadway actress Aisha Jackson has recently taken on the role of Middle Allie in The Notebook at the Schoenfeld Theatre in New York City.

Jackson’s previous Broadway and off-Broadway credits include work in “Frozen,” “Once Upon A One More Time,” “Paradise Square,” “Waitress,” “Invisible Thread,” and “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.”

She will be preforming as Middle Allie through the final performance of “The Notebook” on Broadway on December 15.

“The Notebook” is directed by Michael Grief and Schele Williams, features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, with book by Bekah Brunstetter, and choreography by Katie Spelman.

Tags
The Roundtable the notebookbroadwayAisha Jackson
Stay Connected
Madeleine Reynolds
See stories by Madeleine Reynolds
Related Content
  • Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood in "The Notebook" on Broadway - 2024
    The Roundtable
    Tony Award nominees Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood in "The Notebook" on Broadway
    Sarah LaDuke
    Based on the best-selling novel by Nicholas Sparks, the new Broadway musical adaptation of “The Notebook” features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter and is directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams with choreography by Katie Spelman. Tony Award winner Maryann Plunkett plays Older Allie and Dorian Harewood is Older Noah. Both actors have been nominated for Tony Awards this season.
  • The Roundtable
    Gregory Maguire's “Wicked: The Collector's Edition"
    Joe Donahue
    With millions of copies and print around the world Gregory Maguire’s “Wicked” is established not only as a commentary of our time but is a novel to revisit for years to come. To celebrate, the book has been released in a deluxe hardback edition with green stained edges, a ribbon marker, and an elegant foil stamped cover. It is titled “Wicked: The Collector’s Edition: The Inspiration for the for the Smash Broadway Musical and the Upcoming Major Motion Picture.”
  • The Linda logo
    The Roundtable
    Coming up at The Linda
    Joe Donahue
    Peter Hughes, Manager of The Linda: WAMC's Performing Arts Studio, joins us with a preview of upcoming events and broadcasts.
  • The Roundtable
    SPAC New Annual McCormack Jazz Series and other fall/winter events at Spa Little Theatre
    Joe Donahue
    Saratoga Performing Arts Center has established a new annual McCormack Jazz Series in honor of “Saratoga’s Champion of Jazz,” Don McCormack, and his family. Presented as part of SPAC’s 2024-2025 fall and spring seasons in Spa Little Theater, the inaugural series will feature a roster of international talent.
Load More