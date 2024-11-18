Olivia Donalson in "Six" on Broadway

The Tony Award winning musical "Six" just celebrated 3 years on Broadway this October having opened on October 3, 2021 at the Lena Horne Theater.

From Tudor queens to pop icons the six wives of Henry the 8th takes the microphone to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration 21st Century girl power. "Six" is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award for best Original Score.

Olivia Donalson is thrilled to be returning to Broadway this time with the queendom. She was last seen as Anna of Cleves on the first National Tour of "Six" and before that was in the Broadway company of Disney’s "Aladdin."