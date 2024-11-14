© 2024
Gordon Ross Thompson's "Sixties British Pop, Outside In: Volume 1: Downtown, 1956-1965”

By Joe Donahue
Published November 14, 2024 at 11:35 AM EST

British rock and pop in the 1960s became a force to be reckoned with. There were famous bands like the Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Kinks and artists like Lulu and Petula Clark. Why did this explosion of new pop music happen in Britain in that decade? Skidmore College Professor Emeritus Gordon Ross Thompson has written on just that subject!

His new books are: “Sixties British Pop, Outside In: Volume 1: Downtown, 1956-1965” and “Sixties British Pop, Outside In: Volume 2: Itchycoo Park, 1964-1970.”

Gordon Ross Thompson has taught classes on the music of India, popular music culture, and media studies at Skidmore College and has served as editor of the Society for Ethnomusicology's Newsletter and as webmaster for the Society for Asian Music. He is the author of "Please, Please Me: Sixties British Pop, Inside Out."

