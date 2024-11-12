© 2024
The Roundtable

Bennington Museum presents "The Circus is Coming to Town" through 12/31

By Joe Donahue
Published November 12, 2024 at 11:10 AM EST

In June of 1972, Nicholas Whitman photographed vintage circus posters, many layers deep, in the protected bay of a barn near the intersection of Routes 346 and 22 in North Petersburg, New York. Around 2000 he returned to see what had become of the posters. The barn had been converted to an antique store and just a few fragments of posters remained on the wall.

However, a couple of lumps of circus posters, many layers thick and measuring about 3’ by 5’ each, advertising shows in Bennington, Vermont, and other local towns, had been pulled off the barn’s wall and were up in the former hay loft. Whitman became the caretaker and documenter of these delicate slices of local history.

The exhibit "The Circus is Coming to Town" at the Bennington Museum in Bennington, Vermont brings together a selection of these poster fragments and Whitman’s photographs, to explore the history of the circus in Bennington and the surrounding region at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries.

We are joined by Bennington Museum Curator Jamie Franklin and photographer Nicholas Whitman.

 

The Roundtable Bennington Muesumcircusphotographerexhibition
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
  • The Roundtable
    Aisha Jackson in "The Notebook" on Broadway through 12/15
    Madeleine Reynolds
    “The Notebook” is a 3x Tony nominated musical based on the bestselling novel written by Nicolas Sparks. The story follows Allie and Noah who are from different worlds yet share a lifetime of love despite forces trying to pull them apart, the story portrays the enduring power of love. Broadway actress Aisha Jackson has recently taken on the role of Middle Allie in "The Notebook" at the Schoenfeld Theatre in New York City.
  • The Linda logo
    The Roundtable
    Coming up at The Linda
    Joe Donahue
    Peter Hughes, Manager of The Linda: WAMC's Performing Arts Studio, joins us with a preview of upcoming events and broadcasts.
  • Roxana Robinson's "Leaving"
    Joe Donahue
    Roxana Robinson is the award-winning author of seven novels, three short story collections, and a biography of Georgia O’Keeffe. Her latest is the novel, "Leaving."
  • The Roundtable
    Gregory Maguire's “Wicked: The Collector's Edition"
    Joe Donahue
    With millions of copies and print around the world Gregory Maguire’s “Wicked” is established not only as a commentary of our time but is a novel to revisit for years to come. To celebrate, the book has been released in a deluxe hardback edition with green stained edges, a ribbon marker, and an elegant foil stamped cover. It is titled “Wicked: The Collector’s Edition: The Inspiration for the for the Smash Broadway Musical and the Upcoming Major Motion Picture.”
  • Book cover for "The Jazzmen" by Larry Tye
    The Roundtable
    How Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, and Count Basie transformed America
    Joe Donahue
    Larry Tye ("Satchel," "Bobby Kennedy") has penned a portrait of the longtime kings of jazz—Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, and Count Basie—who, born within a few years of one another, overcame racist exclusion and violence to become the most popular entertainers on the planet. The book is "The Jazzmen."
  • The Roundtable
    SPAC New Annual McCormack Jazz Series and other fall/winter events at Spa Little Theatre
    Joe Donahue
    Saratoga Performing Arts Center has established a new annual McCormack Jazz Series in honor of “Saratoga’s Champion of Jazz,” Don McCormack, and his family. Presented as part of SPAC’s 2024-2025 fall and spring seasons in Spa Little Theater, the inaugural series will feature a roster of international talent.
