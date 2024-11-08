© 2024
The Roundtable

"Bone of the Bone: Essays on America by a Daughter of the Working Class" by Sarah Smarsh

By Joe Donahue
Published November 8, 2024 at 11:32 AM EST
Scribner

In "Bone of the Bone," Sarah Smarsh brings her graceful storytelling and incisive critique to the challenges that define our times: class division, political fissures, gender inequality, environmental crisis, media bias, the rural-urban gulf.

Smarsh, a journalist who grew up on a wheat farm in Kansas and was the first in her family to graduate from college, has long focused on cultural dissonance that many in her industry neglected until recently.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
