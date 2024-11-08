"Bone of the Bone: Essays on America by a Daughter of the Working Class" by Sarah Smarsh

In "Bone of the Bone," Sarah Smarsh brings her graceful storytelling and incisive critique to the challenges that define our times: class division, political fissures, gender inequality, environmental crisis, media bias, the rural-urban gulf.

Smarsh, a journalist who grew up on a wheat farm in Kansas and was the first in her family to graduate from college, has long focused on cultural dissonance that many in her industry neglected until recently.