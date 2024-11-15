Listening to George Harrison with Seth Rogovoy

Seth Rogovoy’s new book “Within You Without You” is a personal exploration of George Harrison's contributions to the Beatles and his solo work, as well as his significant role as a Western proponent of Indian music and beliefs.

Through close examination of his guitar playing in the Fab Four and his songwriting both in and out of the Beatles, Rogovoy demystifies the enigma of George Harrison -- the most reluctant of rock stars.

The book draws on Rogovoy’s own insights as well as those of expert observers including Beatles filmmaker Michael Lindsay-Hogg and English rock singer-songwriters Robyn Hitchcock and John Wesley Harding, among others.

Seth Rogovoy is a writer, award-winning critic, book author, lecturer, teacher, musician, and radio commentator.