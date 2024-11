On November 16 and 17, the two-time GRAMMY Award-winning Albany Symphony will present a dazzling program at the Troy Savings Banks Music Hall in Troy, New York.

The concerts will include Smetana’s “Moldau,” Joan Tower’s Cello Concerto, “A New Day,” and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9, “From the New World.”

To tell us more we welcome Music Director David Alan Miller.