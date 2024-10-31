© 2024
The Roundtable

Gregory Maguire's “Wicked: The Collector's Edition"

By Joe Donahue
Published October 31, 2024 at 11:35 AM EDT

With millions of copies and print around the world Gregory Maguire’s “Wicked” is established not only as a commentary of our time but is a novel to revisit for years to come.

“Wicked” relishes the inspired inventions of L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” while playing sleight of hand with our collective memories of the 1939 MGM film starring Margret Hamilton and Judy Garland. In his very entertaining novel Maguire has populated the largely unknown world of oz with the power of his own imagination. That power has led the book to become a mega bestseller and the basis of the Tony Award Winning Musical and the brand-new motion picture, the first of which opens on November 22nd.

To celebrate, the book has been released in a deluxe hardback edition with green stained edges, a ribbon marker, and an elegant foil stamped cover. It is titled “Wicked: The Collector’s Edition: The Inspiration for the for the Smash Broadway Musical and the Upcoming Major Motion Picture.”

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
