© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Roxana Robinson's "Leaving"

By Joe Donahue
Published November 1, 2024 at 11:20 AM EDT

Roxana Robinson is the award-winning author of seven novels, three short story collections, and a biography of Georgia O’Keeffe. Her latest is the novel, "Leaving."

What risks would you be willing to take to fall in love again?

The new novel navigates the chasm between responsibility and desire when two long-lost lovers reconnect.

Sarah and Warren’s college love story ended in a single moment. Decades later, when a chance meeting brings them together, a passion ignites threatening the foundations of their lives.

 

Tags
The Roundtable Roxana Robinsonbooklove
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Gregory Maguire's “Wicked: The Collector's Edition"
    Joe Donahue
    With millions of copies and print around the world Gregory Maguire’s “Wicked” is established not only as a commentary of our time but is a novel to revisit for years to come. To celebrate, the book has been released in a deluxe hardback edition with green stained edges, a ribbon marker, and an elegant foil stamped cover. It is titled “Wicked: The Collector’s Edition: The Inspiration for the for the Smash Broadway Musical and the Upcoming Major Motion Picture.”
  • Book cover for "The Jazzmen" by Larry Tye
    The Roundtable
    How Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, and Count Basie transformed America
    Joe Donahue
    Larry Tye ("Satchel," "Bobby Kennedy") has penned a portrait of the longtime kings of jazz—Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, and Count Basie—who, born within a few years of one another, overcame racist exclusion and violence to become the most popular entertainers on the planet. The book is "The Jazzmen."
  • The Roundtable
    Dava Sobel's "The Elements of Marie Curie: How the Glow of Radium Lit a Path for Women"
    Joe Donahue
    Even now nearly a century after her death Marie Curie remains the only female scientists most people can name. Dava Sobel writes that in her new book “The Elements of Marie Curie.” Which is a portrait of the sole Nobel two-time prize-winning woman decorated in two different fields of science, physics in 1903 with her husband Pierre and chemistry by herself in 1911.
  • The Roundtable
    Chris Colbert's "Technology is Dead: The Path to a More Human Future"
    Joe Donahue
    Chris Colbert has a long and deep track record of using his understanding of technology, innovation, and humanity to build brands and high performing organizations. His career story includes founding several start-ups, leading to brand and direct marketing agencies, and overseeing a strategic revamp of Scholastic’s core book club publishing business. In 2015 he joined the Harvard innovation Labs where he served as managing director supporting hundreds of student and alumni led start-ups. He is the author of the new book “Technology is Dead: The Path to a More Human Future.”
Load More