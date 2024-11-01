Roxana Robinson's "Leaving"

Roxana Robinson is the award-winning author of seven novels, three short story collections, and a biography of Georgia O’Keeffe. Her latest is the novel, "Leaving."

What risks would you be willing to take to fall in love again?

The new novel navigates the chasm between responsibility and desire when two long-lost lovers reconnect.

Sarah and Warren’s college love story ended in a single moment. Decades later, when a chance meeting brings them together, a passion ignites threatening the foundations of their lives.