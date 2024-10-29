© 2024
The Roundtable

SPAC New Annual McCormack Jazz Series

By Joe Donahue
Published October 29, 2024 at 11:10 AM EDT

Saratoga Performing Arts Center has established a new annual McCormack Jazz Series in honor of “Saratoga’s Champion of Jazz,” Don McCormack, and his family. Presented as part of SPAC’s 2024-2025 fall and spring seasons in Spa Little Theater, the inaugural series will feature a roster of international talent.

We learn more about the series and other fall and winter events at the Spa Little Theatre this morning with Elizabeth Sobol, president and CEO and Christopher Shiley - Vice President of Artistic Planning of Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

