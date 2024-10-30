Chris Colbert's "Technology is Dead: The Path to a More Human Future"

Chris Colbert has a long and deep track record of using his understanding of technology, innovation, and humanity to build brands and high performing organizations.

His career story includes founding several start-ups, leading to brand and direct marketing agencies, and overseeing a strategic revamp of Scholastic’s core book club publishing business. In 2015 he joined the Harvard innovation Labs where he served as managing director supporting hundreds of student and alumni led start-ups. He is the author of the new book “Technology is Dead: The Path to a More Human Future.”