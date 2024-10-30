© 2024
The Roundtable

Chris Colbert's "Technology is Dead: The Path to a More Human Future"

By Joe Donahue
Published October 30, 2024 at 11:32 AM EDT

Chris Colbert has a long and deep track record of using his understanding of technology, innovation, and humanity to build brands and high performing organizations.

His career story includes founding several start-ups, leading to brand and direct marketing agencies, and overseeing a strategic revamp of Scholastic’s core book club publishing business. In 2015 he joined the Harvard innovation Labs where he served as managing director supporting hundreds of student and alumni led start-ups. He is the author of the new book “Technology is Dead: The Path to a More Human Future.”

Chris Colbert
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
