© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Dava Sobel's "The Elements of Marie Curie: How the Glow of Radium Lit a Path for Women"

By Joe Donahue
Published October 30, 2024 at 11:12 AM EDT

Even now nearly a century after her death Marie Curie remains the only female scientists most people can name. Dava Sobel writes that in her new book “The Elements of Marie Curie.” Which is a portrait of the sole Nobel two-time prize-winning woman decorated in two different fields of science, Physics in 1903 with her husband Pierre and Chemistry by herself in 1911.

Yet, Sobel makes clear as brilliant and creative as she was in the laboratory, she was equally passionate outside of it. The name of the book is “The Elements of Marie Curie: How the Glow of Radium Lit a Path for Women in Science.”

Tags
The Roundtable Dava Sobelmarie curiebook
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore and The Book House
    Joe Donahue
    This week's Book Picks come from are Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, NY and we also welcome Cheryl McKeon from The Book House in Albany, NY.
  • The Roundtable
    SPAC New Annual McCormack Jazz Series
    Joe Donahue
    Saratoga Performing Arts Center has established a new annual McCormack Jazz Series in honor of “Saratoga’s Champion of Jazz,” Don McCormack, and his family. Presented as part of SPAC’s 2024-2025 fall and spring seasons in Spa Little Theater, the inaugural series will feature a roster of international talent.
  • The Roundtable
    Bob Gluck's "Pat Metheny: Stories Beyond Words"
    Joe Donahue
    Bob Gluck, whose perspective as pianist, composer, and educator has illuminated the music of Herbie Hancock and Miles Davis in his two previous books, now focuses his lens on the music of Metheny. Neither a biography nor chronological record of Metheny’s musical output, "Pat Metheny: Stories Beyond Words" instead captures Metheny’s self-conception as a musician and the threads that unite and distinguish his creative process.
Load More