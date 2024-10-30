Dava Sobel's "The Elements of Marie Curie: How the Glow of Radium Lit a Path for Women"

Even now nearly a century after her death Marie Curie remains the only female scientists most people can name. Dava Sobel writes that in her new book “The Elements of Marie Curie.” Which is a portrait of the sole Nobel two-time prize-winning woman decorated in two different fields of science, Physics in 1903 with her husband Pierre and Chemistry by herself in 1911.

Yet, Sobel makes clear as brilliant and creative as she was in the laboratory, she was equally passionate outside of it. The name of the book is “The Elements of Marie Curie: How the Glow of Radium Lit a Path for Women in Science.”