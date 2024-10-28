9th Annual BraVa! Fundraiser for the YWCA of the Greater Capital Region

The 9th Annual BraVa! Event happens on November 7th - a fundraiser to benefit YWCA of the Greater Capital Region that will provide new bras and binders to those in need.

Partnering with the Arts Center of the Capital Region this event features talented local writers who will read jury-selected poems and essays or perform songs and monologues on the subject of the brassieres in their lives.

The pieces will touch on the subject of bras from many viewpoints and range from the poignant to the hilarious. To tell us more: we welcome Marion Roach Smith, YWCA-GCR volunteer and Jamie Crouse, Chief Development Officer, YWCA-GCR. Welcome.