The Roundtable

10/10/24 Special Lockbox Panel: LGBTQ+

Published October 10, 2024 at 11:26 AM EDT
From left to right first picture: Kevin Bailey, Stephan Hengst, Joe Donahue, and Libby Post.

From left to right second picture: Joe Donahue, Courtney D'Allaird, and Gwen Wright.

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Associate Director of Intercultural Student Engagement at UAlbany University at Albany Courtney D'Allaird, Community activist – Former Executive Director of the NYS Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Gwen Wright, Political consultant, lobbyist, and regular RT Panelist Libby Post, Chief Executive Officer of In Our Own Voices Tandra LaGrone, MPA - Senior Director of NYS Hate and Bias Prevention Unit (HBPU) at Division of Human Rights Ron Zacchi, Founder of Come Out Central New York Kevin Bailey, and Co-Founder and Executive Director of Big Gay Hudson Valley Stephan Hengst.

In recent years, LGBTQ rights have increasingly been used as political tools. In 2020, during the presidential election year, anti-trans legislation reached a record high with 118 bills introduced. By 2024, that number has surged more than five-fold, with 658 bills targeting bodily autonomy, healthcare access, sports participation, and even the visibility of the LGBTQ community, particularly focusing on trans youth.

At the same time, anti-trans conservatives continue to spread misinformation about gender-affirming care, fueling harmful rhetoric. As a result, 45 of these bills have become law across 16 states. As the 2024 election approaches, the fight for LGBTQ liberation is more critical—and urgent—than ever.

On one hand, the LGBTQ community has gained increased visibility, but this has also sparked what some describe as a backlash. For example, brands like Target and Bud Light scaled back their Pride-themed merchandising this year after facing backlash for partnering with LGBTQ influencers.

Over the next two hours, we will focus on this issue with a roster of seven guests who will provide context, concerns and information.

This panel is in a new pre-fund drive format that aims to provide information and discussion on topics pertaining to the 2024 election.

