© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Over the next 2 weeks, WANC 103.9 Ticonderoga will be off the air frequently to allow for tower climbers to safely complete extensive work. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this time.
The Roundtable

QueerCore Collaborative launches QueerCore Festival

By Joe Donahue
Published September 26, 2024 at 11:45 AM EDT

Time to learn about the QueerCore Collaborative - a group of local Western Mass musicians, artists, and organizers launching a new annual music festival called QueerCore on Saturday in Easthampton, MA.

The event is a vibrant celebration of BIPOC, queer, trans, gender-diverse, and femme voices, uniting music, art, and activism for a day of collective empowerment and joy.

To tell us more we welcome Ben Delozier "they/them" and Issley, one half of Film & Gender, a two-piece queer punk band from Western Mass.

Tags
The Roundtable QueerCoreBen DelozierIssley
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More