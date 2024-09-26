QueerCore Collaborative launches QueerCore Festival

Time to learn about the QueerCore Collaborative - a group of local Western Mass musicians, artists, and organizers launching a new annual music festival called QueerCore on Saturday in Easthampton, MA.

The event is a vibrant celebration of BIPOC, queer, trans, gender-diverse, and femme voices, uniting music, art, and activism for a day of collective empowerment and joy.

To tell us more we welcome Ben Delozier "they/them" and Issley, one half of Film & Gender, a two-piece queer punk band from Western Mass.