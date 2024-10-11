Moon Unit Zappa to discuss "Earth to Moon: A Memoir" in Woodstock on 10/13

Moon Unit Zappa is the daughter of musical visionary Frank Zappa. She has just written a memoir of growing up in her unconventional household in 1970s Los Angeles, coming of age in the Hollywood Hills in the 1980s as "the valley girl," gaining momentum as the accidental video jockey on the new network MTV, and finding herself after losing her father then her mother and the testing of her most important relationships.

Moon Unit Zappa will be at a Golden Notebook event being held at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, New York this Sunday, October 13 at 1 p.m. - she'll be in conversation with Martha Frankel.

