The Roundtable

Moon Unit Zappa to discuss "Earth to Moon: A Memoir" in Woodstock on 10/13

By Joe Donahue
Published October 11, 2024 at 11:30 AM EDT

Moon Unit Zappa is the daughter of musical visionary Frank Zappa. She has just written a memoir of growing up in her unconventional household in 1970s Los Angeles, coming of age in the Hollywood Hills in the 1980s as "the valley girl," gaining momentum as the accidental video jockey on the new network MTV, and finding herself after losing her father then her mother and the testing of her most important relationships.

Moon Unit Zappa will be at a Golden Notebook event being held at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, New York this Sunday, October 13 at 1 p.m. - she'll be in conversation with Martha Frankel.

Moon Unit Zappa
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
