© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Erin Harkes: Lena-Go-Round returns for another season at Caffe Lena

By Joe Donahue
Published September 23, 2024 at 11:12 AM EDT

Popular musician/comedian Erin Harkes hosts a monthly showcase of emerging & established songwriters from the Capital Region at Caffe Lena on Wednesday night.

Lena-Go-Round returns for another season and this month's line-up includes newcomer Kayla Phillips, local turned NYC native John Brodeur of BirdStreets and local legend Michael Eck.

Erin is also at the forefront of revitalizing the former alternative weekly “Metroland.” She’s the owner and Editor in Chief of Metroland NOW – an online version of the beloved Capital Region arts paper that shuttered in 2015.

Tags
The Roundtable caffe lenaerin harkes
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More