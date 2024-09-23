Erin Harkes: Lena-Go-Round returns for another season at Caffe Lena

Popular musician/comedian Erin Harkes hosts a monthly showcase of emerging & established songwriters from the Capital Region at Caffe Lena on Wednesday night.

Lena-Go-Round returns for another season and this month's line-up includes newcomer Kayla Phillips, local turned NYC native John Brodeur of BirdStreets and local legend Michael Eck.

Erin is also at the forefront of revitalizing the former alternative weekly “Metroland.” She’s the owner and Editor in Chief of Metroland NOW – an online version of the beloved Capital Region arts paper that shuttered in 2015.