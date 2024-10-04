© 2024
WANC 103.9 Ticonderoga will be off the air frequently to allow for tower climbers to safely complete extensive work. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this time.
The Roundtable

10/4/24 Special Lockbox Panel: State of Journalism

Published October 4, 2024 at 11:30 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Semi-retired, Editor at large/columnist/editorial writer at the Times Union Jay Jochnowitz, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, and Former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain.

Marty Baron took charge of The Washington Post newsroom in 2013, after nearly a dozen years leading The Boston Globe. Just seven months into his new job, Baron received explosive news: Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, would buy the Post, marking a sudden end to control by the venerated family that had presided over the paper for 80 years. Just over two years later, Donald Trump won the presidency.

Now, the capital’s newspaper, owned by one of the world’s richest men, was tasked with reporting on a president who had campaigned against the press as the “lowest form of humanity.”

In the face of Trump’s unceasing attacks, Baron managed the Post’s newsroom. Their groundbreaking and award-winning coverage included stories about Trump’s purported charitable giving, misconduct by the Secret Service, and Roy Moore’s troubling sexual history.

Martin Baron is a longtime journalist and newspaper editor. He ran the newsrooms of The Miami Herald and The Boston Globe before being named executive editor of The Washington Post in 2013. His role in launching an investigation of the Catholic Church’s cover-up of sexual abuse by clergy was portrayed in the Academy Award-winning movie “Spotlight.” The new book is "Collision of Power."

This panel is in a new pre-fund drive format that aims to provide information and discussion on topics pertaining to the 2024 election.

  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    10/03/24 Special Lockbox Conversation with Arlie Hochschild
    For all the attempts to understand the state of American politics and the blue/red divide, we’ve ignored what economic and cultural loss can do to pride. What happens, Arlie Russell Hochschild asks, when a proud people in a hard-hit region suffer the deep loss of pride and are confronted with a powerful political appeal that makes it feel “stolen”?Arlie Russell Hochschild is the author of many groundbreaking books, including "The Second Shift," "The Managed Heart," and "The Time Bind" as well as "Strangers in Their Own Land," which became an instant bestseller and was a finalist for a National Book Award, and "Stolen Pride: Loss, Shame, and the Rise of the Right." Hochschild is professor emerita of sociology at the University of California, Berkeley.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    10/3/24 Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel, and Wall Street Investment Banker Mark Wittman.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    10/02/24 Special Lockbox Panel: Vice-Presidential-Debate Review
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan, Political Consultant Libby Post, and Associate Professor in the Political Science & Legal Studies Departments at Suffolk University Rachael Cobb.
  • The Roundtable
    10/02/24 Special Lockbox Panel: Plastics and Recycling
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Bennington College faculty member, former EPA Regional Administrator, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck, Chair of Zero Waste Capital District Tina Lieberman-Cohen, and Co-Founder and Co-Director of The Descendants Project Jo Banner.
  • The Roundtable
    Pre-Vice Presidential Debate Lockbox Special Roundtable Panel
    Prior to airing the Presidential Debate, we present a Pre-Vice-Presidential Debate Special Roundtable Panel with a wide-range of experts to discuss the importance of the debate AND to support WAMC’s Locked Box.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    10/1/24 Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are The Ulster County Comptroller and the former president and CEO of the Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley March Gallagher, a former U.S. Army officer and State Department Diplomat who taught at Bard College for six years and is now a Senior Fellow at Bard's Center for Civic Engagement Ambassador Fred Hof, and Semi-retired, Editor at large/columnist/editorial writer, Times Union Jay Jochnowitz.
