marty baron

Martin Baron is a longtime journalist and newspaper editor. He ran the newsrooms of The Miami Herald and The Boston Globe before being named executive editor of The Washington Post in 2013. His role in launching an investigation of the Catholic Church’s cover-up of sexual abuse by clergy was portrayed in the Academy Award-winning movie “Spotlight.” His debut book is "Collision of Power" and he will discuss it with Alan C. Miller at the Stockbridge Library in Stockbridge, Massachusetts on 10/22.

Listen • 26:19