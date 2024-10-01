Pre-Vice Presidential Debate Lockbox Special Roundtable Panel

Prior to airing the Vice-Presidential Debate, we present a Pre-Vice-Presidential Debate Special Roundtable Panel with a wide-range of experts to discuss the importance of the debate AND to support WAMC’s Locked Box.

Tonight's panelists are Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel, Former Associate Editor at the Times-Union Mike Spain, Western New England University Professor of Political Science and Director of the Polling Institute Tim Vercellotti, and Wall Street Investment Banker Mark Wittman.

We're also joined by Siena College Assistant Professor of Political Science & International Relations Dr. Kevin Baron and Siena student Leah Harrington from a Siena debate viewing party.

