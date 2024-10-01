© 2024
WANC 103.9 Ticonderoga will be off the air frequently to allow for tower climbers to safely complete extensive work.
The Roundtable

Pre-Vice Presidential Debate Lockbox Special Roundtable Panel

Published October 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM EDT

Prior to airing the Vice-Presidential Debate, we present a Pre-Vice-Presidential Debate Special Roundtable Panel with a wide-range of experts to discuss the importance of the debate AND to support WAMC’s Locked Box.

Tonight's panelists are Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel, Former Associate Editor at the Times-Union Mike Spain, Western New England University Professor of Political Science and Director of the Polling Institute Tim Vercellotti, and Wall Street Investment Banker Mark Wittman.

We're also joined by Siena College Assistant Professor of Political Science & International Relations Dr. Kevin Baron and Siena student Leah Harrington from a Siena debate viewing party.

Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    10/1/24 Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are The Ulster County Comptroller and the former president and CEO of the Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley March Gallagher, a former U.S. Army officer and State Department Diplomat who taught at Bard College for six years and is now a Senior Fellow at Bard's Center for Civic Engagement Ambassador Fred Hof, and Semi-retired, Editor at large/columnist/editorial writer, Times Union Jay Jochnowitz.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    9/30/24 Special Lockbox Panel: Politics of Chaos
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Political Consultant Libby Post, the Robert Clements Professor of Democracy and Politics at Dartmouth College Russell Muirhead, and the Senator Joseph Clark Professor of Ethics in Politics and Government Emerita at Harvard University Nancy Rosenblum. Muirhead and Rosenblum are the authors of the new book: "Ungoverning: The Attack on the Administrative State and the Politics of Chaos."
  • RTPWiR version of the Roundtable Panel graphic (mic in radio studio)
    The Roundtable
    Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review - Episode 189
    Each weekday morning, The Roundtable's Joe Donahue is joined by various experts, journalists, educators, and commentators to discuss current events. On Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review, we feature your favorite panelists discussing news items from the previous week.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    9/26/24 Special Lockbox Panel: Iran
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois and Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick. We are also joined by Fariba Pajooh who is originally from Iran, with over 15 years of reporting experience across the globe. Her focus was on Iran, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Currently, Fariba is a qualitative researcher, Ph. D. candidate, and graduate teaching assistant in the Department of Communication at Wayne State University. As well as Ali Vaez who is Crisis Group’s Iran Project Director and Senior Adviser to the President. He is an adjunct professor at Georgetown University’s Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service and a Fellow at the Foreign Policy Institute of the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. He is a co-author of "How Sanctions Work: Iran and r=the Impact of Economic Warfare."
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    9/25/24 Special Lockbox Panel: Economics
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Aaron Pacitti is Professor of Economics at Siena College, Pavlina Tcherneva is an American economist, working as professor of economics at Bard College. She is President of the Levy Economics Institute and an expert at the Institute for New Economic Thinking, and Wall Street Investment Banker Mark Wittman.
