10/02/24 Special Lockbox Panel: Plastics and Recycling

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Bennington College faculty member, former EPA Regional Administrator, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck, Chair of Zero Waste Capital District Tina Lieberman-Cohen, and Co-Founder and Co-Director of The Descendants Project Jo Banner.

This panel is in a new pre-fund drive format that aims to provide information and discussion on topics pertaining to the 2024 election.