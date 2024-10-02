© 2024
WANC 103.9 Ticonderoga will be off the air frequently to allow for tower climbers to safely complete extensive work. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this time.
The Roundtable

10/02/24 Special Lockbox Panel: Vice-Presidential-Debate Review

Published October 2, 2024 at 10:50 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan, Political Consultant Libby Post, and Associate Professor in the Political Science & Legal Studies Departments at Suffolk University Rachael Cobb.

This panel is in a new pre-fund drive format that aims to provide information and discussion on topics pertaining to the 2024 election.

