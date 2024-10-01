© 2024
The Roundtable

10/1/24 Panel

Published October 1, 2024 at 11:30 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are The Ulster County Comptroller and the former president and CEO of the Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley March Gallagher, a former U.S. Army officer and State Department Diplomat who taught at Bard College for six years and is now a Senior Fellow at Bard's Center for Civic Engagement Ambassador Fred Hof, and Semi-retired, Editor at large/columnist/editorial writer, Times Union Jay Jochnowitz.

The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelMarch Gallagherfrederic hofJay Jochnowitz
