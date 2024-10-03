© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WANC 103.9 Ticonderoga will be off the air frequently to allow for tower climbers to safely complete extensive work. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this time.
The Roundtable

10/03/24 Special Lockbox Conversation with Arlie Hochschild

Published October 3, 2024 at 12:15 PM EDT
mic. in studio

For all the attempts to understand the state of American politics and the blue/red divide, we’ve ignored what economic and cultural loss can do to pride. What happens, Arlie Russell Hochschild asks, when a proud people in a hard-hit region suffer the deep loss of pride and are confronted with a powerful political appeal that makes it feel “stolen”?

Hochschild’s research drew her to Pikeville, Kentucky, in the heart of Appalachia, within the whitest and second-poorest congressional district in the nation, where the city was reeling: coal jobs had left, crushing poverty persisted, and a deadly drug crisis struck the region. Although Pikeville was in the political center thirty years ago, by 2016, 80 percent of the district’s population voted for Donald Trump.

Her exploration of the town’s response to a white nationalist march in 2017—a rehearsal for the deadly Unite the Right march that would soon take place in Charlottesville, Virginia—takes us deep inside a torn and suffering community.

In the new book, "Stolen Pride: Loss, Shame, and the Rise of the Right,"
Hochschild focuses on a group swept up in the shifting political landscape: blue-collar men. In small churches, hillside hollers, roadside diners, trailer parks, and Narcotics Anonymous meetings, she introduces us to unforgettable people and offers an original lens through which to see them and the wider world.

Arlie Russell Hochschild is the author of many groundbreaking books, including "The Second Shift," "The Managed Heart," and "The Time Bind" as well as "Strangers in Their Own Land," which became an instant bestseller and was a finalist for a National Book Award, and "Stolen Pride: Loss, Shame, and the Rise of the Right." Hochschild is professor emerita of sociology at the University of California, Berkeley.

This panel is in a new pre-fund drive format that aims to provide information and discussion on topics pertaining to the 2024 election.

Tags
The Roundtable Special Lockbox Panelrt panelRoundtable panelArlie Hochschild
Stay Connected
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    10/02/24 Special Lockbox Panel: Plastics and Recycling
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Bennington College faculty member, former EPA Regional Administrator, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck, Chair of Zero Waste Capital District Tina Lieberman-Cohen, and Co-Founder and Co-Director of The Descendants Project Jo Banner.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    10/02/24 Special Lockbox Panel: Vice-Presidential-Debate Review
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan, Political Consultant Libby Post, and Associate Professor in the Political Science & Legal Studies Departments at Suffolk University Rachael Cobb.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    10/1/24 Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are The Ulster County Comptroller and the former president and CEO of the Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley March Gallagher, a former U.S. Army officer and State Department Diplomat who taught at Bard College for six years and is now a Senior Fellow at Bard's Center for Civic Engagement Ambassador Fred Hof, and Semi-retired, Editor at large/columnist/editorial writer, Times Union Jay Jochnowitz.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    9/30/24 Special Lockbox Panel: Politics of Chaos
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Political Consultant Libby Post, the Robert Clements Professor of Democracy and Politics at Dartmouth College Russell Muirhead, and the Senator Joseph Clark Professor of Ethics in Politics and Government Emerita at Harvard University Nancy Rosenblum. Muirhead and Rosenblum are the authors of the new book: "Ungoverning: The Attack on the Administrative State and the Politics of Chaos."
  • RTPWiR version of the Roundtable Panel graphic (mic in radio studio)
    The Roundtable
    Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review - Episode 189
    Each weekday morning, The Roundtable's Joe Donahue is joined by various experts, journalists, educators, and commentators to discuss current events. On Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review, we feature your favorite panelists discussing news items from the previous week.
Load More