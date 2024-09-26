© 2024
The Roundtable

Fellowship of Reconciliation summit "Guns, Race & America’s Love Affair with Killing"

By Joe Donahue
Published September 26, 2024 at 11:20 AM EDT
FoR logo

Fellowship of Reconciliation is a global movement founded in 1914 to support the rights of conscience in resistance to war and military conscription. We are joined by Executivve Director Ariel Gold and scholar of race, religion, and resistance, Iskander Abbasi.

Ariel Gold is the executive director of the Fellowship of Reconciliation. She was the national co-director of the antiwar group CODEPINK, where she specialized in campaigns for Palestinian rights. She is a member of Congregation Tikkun v’Or in Ithaca, New York where she resides and has been a longtime active member of Jewish Voice for Peace.

Iskander Abbasi is a scholar of race, religion, and resistance. His work spans Islamic Liberation Theology, Decolonial Theory, Islamophobia Studies, and Environmental Justice and Ethics. For the past fifteen years, he has been actively involved in interfaith Palestine solidarity movements in the USA and South Africa.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
