25th Anniversary Woodstock Film Festival

The Woodstock Film Festival, this fall celebrating its 25th year, is presenting its main slate of distinguished films to screen from October 15 to October 20, 2024, at venues across the Hudson Valley towns of Woodstock, Rosendale, Kingston and Saugerties.

This year’s silver jubilee program features new titles from renowned auteurs and emerging directors including centerpiece film "Blitz" directed by Oscar®-winning director Steve McQueen, opening night film "Men of War" directed by Billy Corben and Jen Gatien, closing night film "A Real Pain" directed by Oscar-nominee Jesse Eisenberg.

This year’s Honorary Maverick Award will be awarded to acclaimed writer and director Paul Schrader. Known for his provocative contributions to both mainstream and independent film, Schrader’s collaborations with Martin Scorsese - including "Taxi Driver" - are considered some of the most impactful works of screenwriting of the twentieth century.

Schrader’s many writer-director credits include "American Gigolo" and his latest film "Oh, Canada," in which he reunites with "American Gigolo" star Richard Gere. A special screening of "Oh, Canada," will take place on Saturday, October 19 followed by a conversation with Schrader.

Meira Blaustein is Woodstock Film Festival Co-Founder and Executive Director.