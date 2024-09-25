© 2024
Over the next 2 weeks, WANC 103.9 Ticonderoga will be off the air frequently to allow for tower climbers to safely complete extensive work. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this time.
The Roundtable

WIT Literary Festival presents Sayed Kashua in conversation with Cathy Park Hong on 9/28

By Joe Donahue
Published September 25, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT
Sayed Kashua
emerson.edu
Sayed Kashua

Cathy Park Hong and Sayed Kashua will be on hand for a WIT Festival conversation on 9/28 about the tensions and beauties inherent in overlapping identities and how they grapple with the inadequacies of language—confronting the distance between what has happened and how it is described. Hong’s trenchant, deeply felt book of essays, "Minor Feelings," about the experience of being Asian American, earned her a place on the cover of Time Magazine. Kashua, an Arab Israeli novelist and newspaper columnist based in Boston, is best-known internationally as the creator of hit TV series, most recently "Madrasa," about a bilingual school in Jerusalem where Palestinians and Israelis try to find a common ground. The conversation will be moderated by Alexander Chee.

Sayed Kashua joins us.

