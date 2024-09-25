© 2024
The Roundtable

9/25/24 Special Lockbox Panel: Economics

Published September 25, 2024 at 11:35 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Aaron Pacitti is Professor of Economics at Siena College, Pavlina Tcherneva is an American economist, working as professor of economics at Bard College. She is President of the Levy Economics Institute and an expert at the Institute for New Economic Thinking, and Wall Street Investment Banker Mark Wittman.

 This panel is in a new pre-fund drive format that aims to provide information and discussion on topics pertaining to the 2024 election.

Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    9/24/24 Special Lockbox Panel: Voting Rights
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia DuMont, Former NY-19 Congressman John Faso, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, Former Times-Union Associate Editor Mike Spain, and Senior Fellow at FairVote and the author of the new book "Antidemocratic: Inside the Far Right's 50-Year Plot to Control American Elections.” He is the former editor-in-chief of Salon.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    9/23/24 Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Terry Gipson - Preceptor in Public Speaking, Strategic Communications, and Public Relations for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University, Tetherless World Professor of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences at RPI Jim Hendler, and Political Consultant and Lobbyist Libby Post.
  • RTPWiR version of the Roundtable Panel graphic (mic in radio studio)
    The Roundtable
    Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review - Episode 188
    Each weekday morning, The Roundtable's Joe Donahue is joined by various experts, journalists, educators, and commentators to discuss current events. On Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review, we feature your favorite panelists discussing news items from the previous week.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    9/20/24 Special Lockbox Panel: Donald Trump's Finances
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel and public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois. The Panel is joined by special guests Pulitzer Prize winning New York Times investigative journalist Russ Buettner and Pulitzer Prize winning New York Times investigative journalist Susanne Craig to talk about their book "Lucy Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father’s Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success." Soviet-born American businessman and former associate of Rudy Guliani, Lev Parnas, joins for a portion of the program. He is the subject of the documentary "From Russia with Lev."
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    9/19/24 Live Panel at The Linda
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are President/CEO of the McLean Collective with areas of focus – equity, team building, and leadership Kathleen McLean, Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging at Together for Youth Jaye Holly , Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; College Diversity Officer | Title IX Coordinator - Bennington College Alfredo Medina, Jr., Ph.D., Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel, and Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick.This live panel at The Linda was focused on DEI – Diversity, Equity and inclusion.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    9/18/24 Special Lockbox Panel: Immigration
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Albany Law School Professor Sarah Rogerson, Partner with the Albany law firm of Whiteman Osterman & Hanna, Cianna Freeman-Tolbert, Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, and Alex Nowrasteh, the Vice President for Economic and Social Policy Studies at the CATO Institute.
