9/25/24 Special Lockbox Panel: Economics

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Aaron Pacitti is Professor of Economics at Siena College, Pavlina Tcherneva is an American economist, working as professor of economics at Bard College. She is President of the Levy Economics Institute and an expert at the Institute for New Economic Thinking, and Wall Street Investment Banker Mark Wittman.

This panel is in a new pre-fund drive format that aims to provide information and discussion on topics pertaining to the 2024 election.