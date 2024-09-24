9/24/24 Special Lockbox Panel: Voting Rights

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia DuMont, Former NY-19 Congressman John Faso, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, Former Times-Union Associate Editor Mike Spain, and Senior Fellow at FairVote and the author of the new book "Antidemocratic: Inside the Far Right's 50-Year Plot to Control American Elections.” He is the former editor-in-chief of Salon.

This panel is in a new pre-fund drive format that aims to provide information and discussion on topics pertaining to the 2024 election.