New York Folklore's Newest Exhibit "Celebrating 80 Years of New York Folklore"

New York Folklore’s newest exhibit is, "Celebrating 80 Years of New York Folklore." For the past 25 years, New York Folklore has quietly served the folk arts field from our Jay Street office. The Gallery and Shop hosts exhibits, receptions, and lectures regularly. The gallery’s current exhibit traces the history and legacy of New York Folklore using interpretive panels, artifacts, and contemporary work by folk and traditional artists.

As the service organization for folk and traditional art in the state, New York Folklore has collaborated with many communities and artists over the years. The exhibits spotlight just a few of these people and their work. In exhibit you will find an Afghan dress, metalwork from Ecuador and more!

The New York Folklore Society was founded in October 1944 at a meeting of the New York History Association at the Albany Institute for History and Art by a group of interested scholars, foremost among them Harold W. “Tommy” Thompson and Louis C. Jones. The organization's founders brought with them what was then, radical grassroots idea, to folklore.

The exhibit will run from August till November. New York Folklore will be hosting an 80th Birthday Celebration on September 21st from 11 am to 5pm to take place in Downtown Schenectady’s Jay Square. To tell us more, we welcome Ellen McHale, Executive Director of the New York Folklore Society.