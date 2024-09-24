© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Oblong Books and Battenkill Books

By Joe Donahue
Published September 24, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks come from Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, NY and Connie Brooks & Heather Boyne from Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY.

Suzanna:

  • All the Colors of the Dark by Chris Whitaker
  • The Examiner by Janice Hallett
  • The Burning Plain by Juan Rulfo, translated by Douglas J. Weatherford
  • Band People: Life and Work in Popular Music by Franz Nicolay (event 9/26)
  • A Strange Thing Happened in Cherry Hall by Jasmine Warga
  • Payal Mehta's Romance Revenge Plot by Preeti Chhibber
  • Aisle Nine by Ian X. Cho

Connie: 

  • The Sapling Cage by Margaret Killjoy
  • Buried Deep and Other Stories by Naomi Novik
  • Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell, with illustrations by Ashley MacKenzie
  • The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels
  • The Swifts: A Gallery of Rogues by Beth Lincoln

Heather: 

  • The Notebook: A History of Thinking on Paper by Roland Allen
  • A Wilder Shore: The Romantic Odyssey of Fanny and Robert Louis Stevenson by Camille Peri
  • This Book is a Planetarium and Other Extraordinary Pop-Up Contraptions by Kelli Anderson
  • The Boy and the Elephant by Freya Blackwood
Tags
The Roundtable Book PicksOblong Booksbattenkill books
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More