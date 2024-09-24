Book Picks - Oblong Books and Battenkill Books
This week's Book Picks come from Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, NY and Connie Brooks & Heather Boyne from Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY.
Suzanna:
- All the Colors of the Dark by Chris Whitaker
- The Examiner by Janice Hallett
- The Burning Plain by Juan Rulfo, translated by Douglas J. Weatherford
- Band People: Life and Work in Popular Music by Franz Nicolay (event 9/26)
- A Strange Thing Happened in Cherry Hall by Jasmine Warga
- Payal Mehta's Romance Revenge Plot by Preeti Chhibber
- Aisle Nine by Ian X. Cho
Connie:
- The Sapling Cage by Margaret Killjoy
- Buried Deep and Other Stories by Naomi Novik
- Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell, with illustrations by Ashley MacKenzie
- The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels
- The Swifts: A Gallery of Rogues by Beth Lincoln
Heather:
- The Notebook: A History of Thinking on Paper by Roland Allen
- A Wilder Shore: The Romantic Odyssey of Fanny and Robert Louis Stevenson by Camille Peri
- This Book is a Planetarium and Other Extraordinary Pop-Up Contraptions by Kelli Anderson
- The Boy and the Elephant by Freya Blackwood