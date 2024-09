Alice Driver’s new book “Life and Death of the American Worker: The Immigrants Taking on America’s Largest Meatpacking Company” is an exposé covering over a decade in the lies of Tyson factory workers across several plants in the state of Arkansas. It is a behind the scenes look at how Tyson has such a firm hold on both U.S. and Arkansas state policy, to such an extent that workers are left with no recourse and little hope of improved lives.

Listen • 18:15