9/20/24 Special Lockbox Panel: Donald Trump's Finances

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel and public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois.

The Panel is joined by special guests Pulitzer Prize winning New York Times investigative journalist Russ Buettner and Pulitzer Prize winning New York Times investigative journalist Susanne Craig to talk about their book "Lucy Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father’s Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success."

Soviet-born American businessman and former associate of Rudy Guliani, Lev Parnas, joins for a portion of the program. He is the subject of the documentary "From Russia with Lev."

This panel is in a new pre-fund drive format that aims to provide information and discussion on topics pertaining to the 2024 election.