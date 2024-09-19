© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

9/19/24 Live Panel at The Linda

Published September 19, 2024 at 12:06 PM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are President/CEO of the McLean Collective with areas of focus – equity, team building, and leadership Kathleen McLean, Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging at Together for Youth Jaye Holly , Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; College Diversity Officer | Title IX Coordinator - Bennington College Alfredo Medina, Jr., Ph.D., Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel, and Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick.

This live panel at The Linda was focused on DEI – Diversity, Equity and inclusion.

Tags
The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelLive at The Linda Kathleen McLeanJaye HollyAlfredo Medina Jr.Nic Rangeljudy patrick
Stay Connected
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    9/18/24 Locked Box Panel: Immigration
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Albany Law School Professor Sarah Rogerson, Partner with the Albany law firm of Whiteman Osterman & Hanna, Cianna Freeman-Tolbert, Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, and Alex Nowrasteh is the vice president for economic and social policy studies at the CATO Institute.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    9/17/24 Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, Semi-retired, Editor at large/columnist/editorial writer, Times Union Jay Jochnowitz, and Former Times-Union Associate Editor Mike Spain.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    9/16/24 Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University Terry Gipson, Senior Fellow, Bard Center for Civic Engagement Jim Ketterer, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, and Former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain.
  • RTPWiR version of the Roundtable Panel graphic (mic in radio studio)
    The Roundtable
    Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review - Episode 187
    Each weekday morning, The Roundtable's Joe Donahue is joined by various experts, journalists, educators, and commentators to discuss current events. On Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review, we feature your favorite panelists discussing news items from the previous week.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    9/13/24 Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan, and Former EPA Regional Administrator, President of Beyond Plastics and faculty member at Bennington College Judith Enck.
Load More