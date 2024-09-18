9/18/24 Special Lockbox Panel: Immigration

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Albany Law School Professor Sarah Rogerson, Partner with the Albany law firm of Whiteman Osterman & Hanna, Cianna Freeman-Tolbert, Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, and Alex Nowrasteh is the vice president for economic and social policy studies at the CATO Institute.

This panel is in a new pre-fund drive format that aims to provide information and discussion on topics pertaining to the 2024 election.