The Roundtable

Arkai Playing at New Marlborough Meeting House

By Joe Donahue
Published September 19, 2024 at 11:35 AM EDT

There will be a thrilling afternoon of music on September 21st at the New Marlborough Meeting House as the award-winning electric acoustic violin and cello duo, Arkai, appears in concert at the Meeting House. The group has inspired audiences around the world through their genre defying string music blending everything from classic ballads to fascinating and exciting new music. Graduates of the Julliard school their past engagements have included performances at such diverse venues as The Met, Joe’s Pub, the U.S. Air Force Academy, and Lincoln Center. The two incredible musicians are Jonathan Miron and Philip Sheegog.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
