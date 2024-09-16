© 2024
The Roundtable

Musicians of Ma'alwyck's First Concert Series for its 25th Anniversary Season

By Joe Donahue
Published September 16, 2024 at 11:12 AM EDT

Musicians of Ma’alwyck’s first concert series of its 25th Anniversary Season will feature repertory selected from each of the core musicians’ favorite composers: David Amram, José Ximénez, Franz Doppler, and Jean-Baptiste Bréval.

Last January, Musicians of Ma’alwyck performed for the first time at the historic Old Saratoga Reformed Church in Schuylerville with resonant acoustics and awe-inspiring stained-glass windows. They will return this September, and will repeat the program at the First Reformed Church of Scotia, another grand venue.

A very special guest will appear in the audience at the September 22 performance at the First Reformed Church of Scotia: the award-winning composer and multi-instrumentalist David Amram, who will be fresh from his performance the night before on stage with Willie Nelson as part of the Farm Aid concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center. David Amram joins us as does Musicians of Ma’alwyck Founder, violinist and director Ann-Marie Barker Schwartz. Hello

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
