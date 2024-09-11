© 2024
The Roundtable

Farm Aid at SPAC 9/21

By Joe Donahue
Published September 11, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT

"Farm Aid" is returning to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on September 21st. The festival will highlight how family farmers are essential for a secure supply of safe, nutritious food; healthy soil and water; and strong, economically vibrant communities. Plus, it will feature performances by Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Mavis Staples and many more.

Glenda Yoder is the Associate Director of FARM AID and Elizabeth Sobol is the President and CEO of SPAC.

Farm Aid SPAC Glenda Yoder Elizabeth Sobol
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
