Farm Aid at SPAC 9/21

"Farm Aid" is returning to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on September 21st. The festival will highlight how family farmers are essential for a secure supply of safe, nutritious food; healthy soil and water; and strong, economically vibrant communities. Plus, it will feature performances by Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Mavis Staples and many more.

The festival will highlight how family farmers are essential for a secure supply of safe, nutritious food; healthy soil and water; and strong, economically vibrant communities.

Glenda Yoder is the Associate Director of FARM AID and Elizabeth Sobol is the President and CEO of SPAC.