Housed in a former Dutch chapel built in the 1800s, and lovingly restored, "The Local" in Saugerties, New York opened as a space for arts, culture, and community in 2023.

The venture is helmed by Isabel Soffer and Danny Melnick, two Saugerties-based music producers and performing-arts professionals who have each devoted more than 30 years to producing festivals, concerts, and curated arts experiences.