Arun Ramamurthy Presents the Resonance Series at The Egg

Arun Ramamurthy, violinist and cofounder & artistic director of Brooklyn Raga Massive will be curating the Resonance Series at The Egg through the end of the year.

The Resonance Series explores sound vibrations from the South Asian subcontinent and its relationship with musical cultures around the world. The interconnectedness of music as an artform transcends boundaries, bringing listeners together physically and spiritually. This series pairs traditional music / dance with contemporary creativity and spirit, and presents groundbreaking artists from a spectrum of culture and genre.

