© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Arun Ramamurthy Presents the Resonance Series at The Egg

By Joe Donahue
Published September 10, 2024 at 11:13 AM EDT
Artwork for The Resonance Series at The Egg
provided

Arun Ramamurthy, violinist and cofounder & artistic director of Brooklyn Raga Massive will be curating the Resonance Series at The Egg through the end of the year.

The Resonance Series explores sound vibrations from the South Asian subcontinent and its relationship with musical cultures around the world. The interconnectedness of music as an artform transcends boundaries, bringing listeners together physically and spiritually. This series pairs traditional music / dance with contemporary creativity and spirit, and presents groundbreaking artists from a spectrum of culture and genre.

Tags
The Roundtable Arun Ramamurthy Resonance Series the egg
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Johnny Irion's new album "Sleeping Soldiers of Love" featuring Mike Mills, Jeff Bridges, and more!
    Joe Donahue
    Musician Johnny Irion joins us in Studio A to tell us about his new album, "Sleeping Soldiers of Love." It was produced at his home studio in the Berkshires. Rolling Stone says of the album: "Songs that feel as lovingly hand-crafted as the jeans on the back of Neil Young's After the Gold Rush." The record release show is at The Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Massachusetts on Saturday 8/31.
  • Zan and The Winter Folk
    The Roundtable
    Zan and The Winter Folk's debut full-length album "New Morse Code"
    Sarah LaDuke
    Early this summer, the Capital Region based Americana band Zan and the Winter Folk released their first full length album “New Morse Code.”Led by songwriter Zan Strumfeld on guitar and vocals, The Winter Folk are Michael Gregg (banjo), Will Brown (lead guitar), Sean Fortune (Upright Bass) and Brendan Tompkins (drums). In addition to the core group, “New Morse Code” features other artists from the greater-Troy music community - adding vocals and instrumentation for various of the personal, haunting, resilient songs.
  • The Roundtable
    Dorset Theatre Festival Presents "True Art"
    Joe Donahue
    Dorset Theatre Festival has welcomed Jayne Atkinson, best known for her Tony Award–nominated roles in The Rainmaker and Enchanted April, to lead the World Premiere of "True Art" by Jessica Provenz, directed by Michelle Joyner, playing through September 7, 2024, at the Dorset Playhouse in Dorset, VT.
Load More