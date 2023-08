Acclaimed pianist Simone Dinnerstein will be performing two concerts in our region over the next two weekends. This Saturday, August 26, Dinnerstein will be the featured soloist at Maverick Concerts’ Annual Chamber Orchestra Concert in Woodstock, New York with the Caroga Arts Ensemble and conductor Alexander Platt and on September 2, she’ll perform the Harold Lewin Memorial Concert at The New Marlborough Meeting House in New Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Listen • 22:30