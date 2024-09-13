© 2024
Lynne Perrella's "Threads of History" at The Roeliff-Jansen Community Library

By Sarah LaDuke
Published September 13, 2024 at 11:10 AM EDT
The Roeliff-Jansen Community Library in Hillsdale, New York - and serving Hillsdale and its surrounding communities of Ancram and Copake - is currently home to 15 stunning collage portraits of suffragists created by artist Lynne Perrella.

From legendary leaders to anonymous advocates, the featured women are linked by their commitment to attaining Votes for Women. The collage works are further inspired by quilts and display vibrantly colorful and interwoven designs which interpret each woman's life and passions.

“Threads of History: Suffragette Portraits and Quilts in Mixed Media” will be on view at The Roeliff-Jansen Community Library in Hillsdale, New York through October 31.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
