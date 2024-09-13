Lynne Perrella's "Threads of History" at The Roeliff-Jansen Community Library

The Roeliff-Jansen Community Library in Hillsdale, New York - and serving Hillsdale and its surrounding communities of Ancram and Copake - is currently home to 15 stunning collage portraits of suffragists created by artist Lynne Perrella.

From legendary leaders to anonymous advocates, the featured women are linked by their commitment to attaining Votes for Women. The collage works are further inspired by quilts and display vibrantly colorful and interwoven designs which interpret each woman's life and passions.

“Threads of History: Suffragette Portraits and Quilts in Mixed Media” will be on view at The Roeliff-Jansen Community Library in Hillsdale, New York through October 31.