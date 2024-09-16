© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

NYS Writers Institute's 7th Annual Albany Book Festival

By Joe Donahue
Published September 16, 2024 at 11:25 AM EDT

The NYS Writers Institute at the University at Albany is excited to host the 7th Annual Albany Book Festival featuring a distinguished lineup of award-winning, bestselling, and regional authors and poets, including a Nobel Prize laureate.

The event, free and open to the public, will take place on Saturday, September 21, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the University at Albany’s Uptown Campus.

In addition to special events, panel discussions, and book signings with more than 30 featured authors, there will be activities for children in the morning and a local author marketplace and book signings throughout the day.

Paul Grondahl is the Opalka Endowed Director of the New York State Writers Institute.

Tags
The Roundtable NYS writers institutealbany book festivalPaul GrondahlUniversity at Albany
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More