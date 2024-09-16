NYS Writers Institute's 7th Annual Albany Book Festival

The NYS Writers Institute at the University at Albany is excited to host the 7th Annual Albany Book Festival featuring a distinguished lineup of award-winning, bestselling, and regional authors and poets, including a Nobel Prize laureate.

The event, free and open to the public, will take place on Saturday, September 21, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the University at Albany’s Uptown Campus.

In addition to special events, panel discussions, and book signings with more than 30 featured authors, there will be activities for children in the morning and a local author marketplace and book signings throughout the day.

Paul Grondahl is the Opalka Endowed Director of the New York State Writers Institute.